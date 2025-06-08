Left Menu

MCD's Property Tax Amnesty: A New Dawn for Delhi's Taxpayers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched 120 property-tax camps across 12 zones to assist taxpayers. This initiative, part of the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme (SUNIYO), offers waivers on tax dues until 2019-20. Active community participation has prompted plans for additional camps to enhance outreach.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up efforts to aid taxpayers through the launch of 120 property-tax camps across its 12 zones. These camps aim to help property owners file taxes under the ongoing Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26, known as Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO).

The initiative has seen active involvement from residents, demonstrating a growing interest in the scheme. The MCD, buoyed by this response, plans to organize more camps to boost its reach and encourage compliance.

Under the SUNIYO scheme, property owners can enjoy a full waiver on pending tax dues, including interest and penalties up to the financial year 2019-20. Participants must pay the principal amount for the current year and the prior five years without incurring additional charges. Assistance is available via a dedicated helpline to guide taxpayers through the process, urging eligible property owners to settle outstanding dues promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

