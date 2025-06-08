Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Manipur: Governor Steps In Amid Protests

Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla conducted a security review with officials following state-wide protests over the arrests of Meitei outfit leaders. The situation has led to widespread demonstrations and internet suspensions across Imphal, with calls for intervention to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:19 IST
Amid escalating unrest in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a crucial security review on Sunday. This meeting aimed to address the turmoil resulting from recent arrests of leaders within the Meitei outfit, Arambai Tenggol, which sparked protests state-wide.

The governor's office released a statement highlighting discussions involving top officials, including the director general of police and other senior figures. The statement outlined Governor Bhalla's acknowledgment of the situation's severity and his assurances of taking all necessary actions to restore peace in Manipur.

Protests erupted following the arrest of five individuals linked to the violence, leading to internet shutdowns in five districts of the Imphal Valley. The Central Bureau of Investigation has since detained a key Meitei member, further fueling the tension. Calls for intervention to stabilize the region continue growing amid the chaos.

