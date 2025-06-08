Revealed: Iran's 'Treasure Trove' of Israeli Nuclear Documents

Iran has reportedly acquired a significant cache of sensitive Israeli documents, which Iranian Minister of Intelligence Esmail Khatib has labeled as a 'treasure trove' with the potential to bolster Iran's offensive strategies. The Iranian media reported that these documents pertain to Israel's nuclear facilities and international relations, sparking concerns over regional tensions.

No official response has been issued by Israel regarding this alleged breach. The origin of the information leak remains unclear, though some speculate it may be linked to a cyberattack on an Israeli nuclear research facility last year. This disclosure comes amid heightened concerns over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

According to Khatib, the transfer of this extensive collection of documents, which reportedly number in the thousands, required significant security precautions. This revelation recalls the 2018 announcement by then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed Israeli agents had seized Iranian documents showcasing Tehran's previously undisclosed nuclear activities.