Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accidents and Clashes Mar Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

Eid ul-Adha celebrations in Pakistan turned tragic with at least 18 deaths and 48 injuries reported due to various accidents and clashes. Notable incidents include a car falling into a ravine in Dera Ismail Khan, children's drowning in Tarbela Lake, and a bus crash in Layyah district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy overshadowed the joy of Eid ul-Adha celebrations across Pakistan, with officials confirming 18 fatalities and 48 injuries due to multiple incidents. Festivities turned bleak amid road accidents and violent clashes.

Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a car falling into a ravine, claiming four lives and injuring two. In another sorrowful incident, four children drowned in Haripur's Tarbela Lake, with the search ongoing for one missing child.

Punjab's Layyah district saw a bus overturning, causing two deaths and injuring 26. Sindh province reported violent clashes and accidents, including a truck overturning in Ghotki and a tragic road incident in Sukkur.

