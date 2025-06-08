Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accidents and Clashes Mar Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

Tragedy overshadowed the joy of Eid ul-Adha celebrations across Pakistan, with officials confirming 18 fatalities and 48 injuries due to multiple incidents. Festivities turned bleak amid road accidents and violent clashes.

Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed a car falling into a ravine, claiming four lives and injuring two. In another sorrowful incident, four children drowned in Haripur's Tarbela Lake, with the search ongoing for one missing child.

Punjab's Layyah district saw a bus overturning, causing two deaths and injuring 26. Sindh province reported violent clashes and accidents, including a truck overturning in Ghotki and a tragic road incident in Sukkur.