Tragedy Strikes Masjid Bunder: Balcony Collapse Claims Life
A tea stall owner died and two others were injured when a balcony collapsed near Masjid Bunder railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred at Kotak Bhavan. The deceased, Mukesh Dendore, was operating his business below the building at the time of the collapse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:48 IST
A tragic incident unfolded near Masjid Bunder railway station in Mumbai when a balcony collapsed, resulting in one death and two injuries, as officials reported.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the accident took place at Kotak Bhavan on Narsee Natha Street on Thursday night. The balcony's sudden caving in around 9 PM left three individuals injured, including a tea stall owner and his two patrons.
The victims were rushed to JJ Hospital, but the stall owner, Mukesh Dendore, succumbed to his injuries. The other injured, Shafiq Islam and Shalikram Jaiswal, continue to receive medical care, authorities confirmed.
