Tragedy Strikes Masjid Bunder: Balcony Collapse Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded near Masjid Bunder railway station in Mumbai when a balcony collapsed, resulting in one death and two injuries, as officials reported.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the accident took place at Kotak Bhavan on Narsee Natha Street on Thursday night. The balcony's sudden caving in around 9 PM left three individuals injured, including a tea stall owner and his two patrons.

The victims were rushed to JJ Hospital, but the stall owner, Mukesh Dendore, succumbed to his injuries. The other injured, Shafiq Islam and Shalikram Jaiswal, continue to receive medical care, authorities confirmed.

