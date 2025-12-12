Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Set to Shine in Africa Cup Amid Liverpool Tensions

Mohamed Salah is joining the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, amid tensions at Liverpool over his recent comments about being a scapegoat. Salah, unused in recent games, will miss key Liverpool matches. Egypt's tournament starts December 22 against Zimbabwe.

Amid rising tensions at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah seeks respite as he gears up to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, commencing next week in Morocco. The Egyptian winger's recent remarks have ignited a media frenzy, putting him at odds with Liverpool's manager.

Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan confirmed Salah's inclusion in the squad, which begins its campaign on December 21. Salah's participation means he'll miss important domestic clashes, including Liverpool's bouts against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Salah's comments about feeling scapegoated for Liverpool's form have been making headlines. Despite this, he is expected to play against Brighton before leaving for the tournament. His teammates, including high-profile forward Omar Marmoush, will join him as Egypt aims for another title with their campaign starting against Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

