Tragic Car Accident in Nepal: Indian National Loses Life
An accident in Nepal led to the death of Bittu Saraf, an Indian national, and injured three others. The mishap occurred in Birgunj Metropolitan City due to high speed, according to local police. The injured are receiving treatment at LS Neuro Hospital in the Bara district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
An Indian national tragically lost his life, and three others were seriously injured in a car accident that occurred on Sunday in Nepal, the local police reported.
The crash took place around 3.10 pm in the Pipra area of Birgunj Metropolitan City, as stated by Superintendent of Police Gautam Mishra from Parsa District Police Office.
The deceased, identified as Bittu Saraf, 30, hailing from Bihar, was a victim of the high-speed incident. The injured individuals, aged 20, 21, and 40, are currently undergoing treatment at LS Neuro Hospital in the Bara district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
