Tragedy Strikes in Worli: Family Quarrel Ends in Double Death

A domestic dispute in Worli, Mumbai, turned tragic as a 60-year-old man, Rajmanohar Nampally, shot his wife, Lata, and then himself. Frequent quarrels over living arrangements had escalated tensions in the household. The son alerted authorities after waking to gunshots; police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic domestic incident unfolded in Worli, Mumbai, when a 60-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself. This grim event took place early Sunday morning in the Siddharth Nagar area, police reported.

The man, identified as Rajmanohar Nampally, reportedly shot his 53-year-old wife, Lata, amid ongoing family tensions regarding living arrangements. Police stated that frequent altercations, often fueled by alcohol, had strained relations, with Nampally's disagreements particularly centered around his son.

Following the gunshots, Nampally's son and daughter-in-law, living in the same flat, immediately contacted authorities. Officers have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation to understand the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

