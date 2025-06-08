Family Feud Escalates to Gunfire in Patna
In Patna's Dhanarua locality, a land dispute turned violent as three people, including a sub-inspector and his son, were injured by gunfire. The incident occurred as the victims were assessing their land, leading to a confrontation with villagers claiming ownership. Police have registered a case and are searching for the suspects.
A land dispute in Patna's Dhanarua locality escalated into violence when three individuals, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered gunshot injuries. The victims were evaluating their property at Sevati village when an altercation with locals who claimed ownership ensued, resulting in gunfire.
Sub-inspector Manoj Singh, stationed in Saharsa district, is among the injured and is currently receiving medical attention. Police arrived promptly at the scene and transported the wounded to a nearby government hospital. Officials report that all injured parties are in stable condition.
Law enforcement has initiated an investigation, with a case registered and efforts underway to apprehend those responsible for the shooting. Authorities have assured the public that they are actively pursuing leads to bring the culprits to justice.
