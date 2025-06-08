Family Feud Escalates to Gunfire in Patna

A land dispute in Patna's Dhanarua locality escalated into violence when three individuals, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered gunshot injuries. The victims were evaluating their property at Sevati village when an altercation with locals who claimed ownership ensued, resulting in gunfire.

Sub-inspector Manoj Singh, stationed in Saharsa district, is among the injured and is currently receiving medical attention. Police arrived promptly at the scene and transported the wounded to a nearby government hospital. Officials report that all injured parties are in stable condition.

Law enforcement has initiated an investigation, with a case registered and efforts underway to apprehend those responsible for the shooting. Authorities have assured the public that they are actively pursuing leads to bring the culprits to justice.