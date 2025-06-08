Left Menu

NIA to Probe High-Profile Murder of Hindu Activist in Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency will investigate the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. The Union Home Ministry directed this probe due to the national implications of the case, with suspects allegedly linked to the banned Popular Front of India. Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:20 IST
NIA to Probe High-Profile Murder of Hindu Activist in Mangaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with probing the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, Karnataka, last month, according to official sources.

Following orders from the Union Home Ministry, the federal anti-terror agency will investigate the 'targeted killing', which allegedly involved members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sources reveal the NIA's involvement is deemed necessary due to the severe nature of the crime and potential national ramifications, underscoring the requirement to unearth a larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025