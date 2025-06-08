NIA to Probe High-Profile Murder of Hindu Activist in Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with probing the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, Karnataka, last month, according to official sources.

Following orders from the Union Home Ministry, the federal anti-terror agency will investigate the 'targeted killing', which allegedly involved members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sources reveal the NIA's involvement is deemed necessary due to the severe nature of the crime and potential national ramifications, underscoring the requirement to unearth a larger conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)