Kashmir Cyber Police Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation
The Kashmir Cyber Police has issued a warning against the circulation of false and unverified reports on social media, cautioning that such actions may incite unrest or disturb peace. Legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation, urging verification of facts before sharing content.
The Cyber Police in Kashmir have issued a stern warning to social media users about the dangers of circulating false and unverified reports, which could potentially incite unrest and disturb the peace in the region.
In a series of posts on the platform X, the Cyber Police highlighted the alarming trend where certain media outlets and individuals are spreading misleading information, often with malicious intent.
Authorities have made it clear that legal measures will be pursued against offenders, urging citizens, media outlets, and social media participants to ensure the authenticity of information before sharing it to maintain public order and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
