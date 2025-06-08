Left Menu

Kashmir Cyber Police Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation

The Kashmir Cyber Police has issued a warning against the circulation of false and unverified reports on social media, cautioning that such actions may incite unrest or disturb peace. Legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation, urging verification of facts before sharing content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:28 IST
Kashmir Cyber Police Crackdown on Social Media Misinformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cyber Police in Kashmir have issued a stern warning to social media users about the dangers of circulating false and unverified reports, which could potentially incite unrest and disturb the peace in the region.

In a series of posts on the platform X, the Cyber Police highlighted the alarming trend where certain media outlets and individuals are spreading misleading information, often with malicious intent.

Authorities have made it clear that legal measures will be pursued against offenders, urging citizens, media outlets, and social media participants to ensure the authenticity of information before sharing it to maintain public order and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025