Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Los Angeles as National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests

National Guard troops, ordered by President Trump, have arrived in Los Angeles amid rising tensions between federal immigration authorities and protesters. Escalating clashes in the city have led to the deployment of over 2,000 troops to manage protests against recent deportation efforts, despite opposition from Governor Gavin Newsom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:55 IST
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles as National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Early Sunday, National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles on orders from President Donald Trump, responding to clashes between federal immigration authorities and protesters in recent days.

California's National Guard members were seen at a federal complex in Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Center. The 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, armed with long guns and accompanied by an armoured vehicle, was among the deployed troops.

Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to address the protests, calling them "a form of rebellion." Tensions escalated following immigration sweeps, resulting in arrests and confrontations. Homeland Security and Defence Secretaries emphasized maintaining law and order, with potential Marine deployment if violence persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025