Tensions Rise in Los Angeles as National Guard Deployed Amid Immigration Protests

Early Sunday, National Guard troops began arriving in Los Angeles on orders from President Donald Trump, responding to clashes between federal immigration authorities and protesters in recent days.

California's National Guard members were seen at a federal complex in Los Angeles that includes the Metropolitan Detention Center. The 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, armed with long guns and accompanied by an armoured vehicle, was among the deployed troops.

Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to address the protests, calling them "a form of rebellion." Tensions escalated following immigration sweeps, resulting in arrests and confrontations. Homeland Security and Defence Secretaries emphasized maintaining law and order, with potential Marine deployment if violence persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)