Trio Arrested for Causing Chaos in Ghaziabad Eatery

Three men were arrested in Ghaziabad for causing a disturbance in a Rajnagar Extension eatery. After damaging property and confronting the owner over service issues, police arrested the trio following a complaint. The incident occurred near the Morta police outpost, and the suspects were detained on the Delhi-Meerut road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:27 IST
A trio of men was arrested in Ghaziabad for causing havoc inside an eatery in the Rajnagar Extension area, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Identified as Rajdeep Tyagi, Anshi Tyagi, and Monti Jaat, the suspects allegedly damaged restaurant furniture and equipment after an argument over service with the owner. The incident, occurring near the Morta police outpost, forced diners to seek shelter in the kitchen.

Following a complaint by restaurant owner Akshit Tyagi, police apprehended the suspects on the Delhi-Meerut road. During interrogation, they confessed to returning to the eatery to confront the owner after an initial dispute over service quality.

