Trio Arrested for Causing Chaos in Ghaziabad Eatery

A trio of men was arrested in Ghaziabad for causing havoc inside an eatery in the Rajnagar Extension area, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Identified as Rajdeep Tyagi, Anshi Tyagi, and Monti Jaat, the suspects allegedly damaged restaurant furniture and equipment after an argument over service with the owner. The incident, occurring near the Morta police outpost, forced diners to seek shelter in the kitchen.

Following a complaint by restaurant owner Akshit Tyagi, police apprehended the suspects on the Delhi-Meerut road. During interrogation, they confessed to returning to the eatery to confront the owner after an initial dispute over service quality.

