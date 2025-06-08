Juvenile Detained Over Serious Allegations in Barabanki District
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman. The incident occurred when the woman was home alone. Neighbors alerted the family who then caught the boy. A case has been registered, and the woman underwent a medical examination.
A teenager has been detained following grave accusations in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police confirmed on Sunday. The 16-year-old boy faces charges of raping a young woman in a village.
The alleged crime unfolded when the woman's family was out, leaving the 20-year-old alone at home. Reports suggest the boy infiltrated the residence, molested, and held the victim hostage before committing the act.
The victim's cries prompted neighbors to alert her family, who apprehended the boy. A case has been filed, and he awaits further legal procedures. The woman has undergone a mandatory medical evaluation, authorities revealed.
