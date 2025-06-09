Tragic Clash at Satpuli: Photographer's Death Sparks Outcry
A photographer, returning from a wedding in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, was killed after a heated argument with a Poclain operator in Satpuli turned fatal. The incident has led to calls for the operator's arrest and a probe into the mysterious disappearance of eyewitnesses present at the scene.
A photographer's life was tragically cut short in Uttarakhand's Pauri district when a disagreement with a Poclain operator escalated into fatal violence. Returning from a wedding ceremony, Suman Devrani was struck down by the machine's arm wielded by operator Praveen Singh.
The incident occurred when Devrani objected to ongoing night-time construction work, causing further inconvenience to commuters. Eyewitness Rajneesh Juyal reported the incident but mysteriously vanished from the scene before authorities arrived.
Local Congress workers have protested, blocking National Highway 534 in support of Devrani's family. The accused is still at large, with law enforcement promising a swift arrest. Allegations surrounding Devrani's son's disappearance add further complexity to the case.
