Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment

Violence erupted in Los Angeles as federal troops were deployed to manage protests against President Trump's immigration policies. Clashes with law enforcement led to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, sparking debates over state sovereignty and federal intervention. Governor Newsom requested the removal of troops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Law enforcement officers in Los Angeles clashed with protesters on Sunday, using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds angered by President Trump's deployment of the National Guard.

This marked the third day of protests in response to the immigration crackdown, particularly targeting the presence of federal troops without Governor Newsom's consent.

Activists gathered at the Metropolitan Detention Centre amid heightened tensions, prompting significant debate over state vs. federal authority in handling mass deportation efforts.

