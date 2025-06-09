Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment
Violence erupted in Los Angeles as federal troops were deployed to manage protests against President Trump's immigration policies. Clashes with law enforcement led to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, sparking debates over state sovereignty and federal intervention. Governor Newsom requested the removal of troops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Law enforcement officers in Los Angeles clashed with protesters on Sunday, using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds angered by President Trump's deployment of the National Guard.
This marked the third day of protests in response to the immigration crackdown, particularly targeting the presence of federal troops without Governor Newsom's consent.
Activists gathered at the Metropolitan Detention Centre amid heightened tensions, prompting significant debate over state vs. federal authority in handling mass deportation efforts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Bareilly's 15-Day Campaign Tackles Illegal Immigration
88 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Detained in Delhi's Immigration Crackdown
Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out