Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
The Israeli navy is instructing the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Gaza-bound charity ship, the Madleen, to alter its course as it nears a restricted area. The Israeli foreign ministry referred to the vessel as a 'selfie yacht' in a recent social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 05:41 IST
The Israeli navy has issued a communication to the Madleen, a Gaza-bound charity vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as it approaches restricted waters. This maneuver aims to redirect the ship away from prohibited areas, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.
Characterizing the ship as a 'selfie yacht' in a post on X, the ministry conveyed that the vessel's current course was deemed a potential violation of naval boundaries.
This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the measures taken by Israeli authorities to enforce maritime restrictions in the region.
