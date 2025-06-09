Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship

The Israeli navy has issued a communication to the Madleen, a Gaza-bound charity vessel from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, as it approaches restricted waters. This maneuver aims to redirect the ship away from prohibited areas, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.

Characterizing the ship as a 'selfie yacht' in a post on X, the ministry conveyed that the vessel's current course was deemed a potential violation of naval boundaries.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and the measures taken by Israeli authorities to enforce maritime restrictions in the region.