Left Menu

Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Indore. Police from Meghalaya and Indore collaborated to detain the suspects. Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by hired assailants on a honeymoon trip orchestrated by his wife, who has surrendered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:23 IST
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three suspects have been taken into custody in Indore in relation to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman. The arrest was a joint effort by police authorities in Indore and Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, according to Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh.

Raghuvanshi reportedly fell victim to a murder plot allegedly orchestrated by his own wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities revealed that she surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The police are still actively searching in Madhya Pradesh for additional suspects linked to the crime.

The couple went missing soon after arriving in Meghalaya, with Raghuvanshi's body later discovered in a gorge. The case highlights the complexities and cross-state collaboration in solving this heinous crime, drawing attention to the tragic end of the businessman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025