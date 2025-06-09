Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation

In a significant development, three suspects have been taken into custody in Indore in relation to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman. The arrest was a joint effort by police authorities in Indore and Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, according to Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh.

Raghuvanshi reportedly fell victim to a murder plot allegedly orchestrated by his own wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities revealed that she surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The police are still actively searching in Madhya Pradesh for additional suspects linked to the crime.

The couple went missing soon after arriving in Meghalaya, with Raghuvanshi's body later discovered in a gorge. The case highlights the complexities and cross-state collaboration in solving this heinous crime, drawing attention to the tragic end of the businessman.

(With inputs from agencies.)