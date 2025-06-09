Left Menu

Mystery in Meghalaya: The Honeymoon That Ended in Tragedy

A businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, with his wife Sonam accused of orchestrating the crime. Sonam's father claims her innocence, demanding a CBI investigation. The Meghalaya police have arrested several suspects, and investigations continue to uncover the full truth.

Updated: 09-06-2025 10:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case that has gripped the nation, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered by hitmen hired by his wife, Sonam, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. As details unfold, Sonam's father staunchly defends her innocence, demanding a CBI investigation into the matter.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing on May 23 while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area, with his body later discovered in a gorge on June 2. Amidst these grim developments, Meghalaya police have detained several suspects, claiming to have extracted confessions linking Sonam to the crime.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, commended the local police's efforts in solving a case that has captured widespread attention. Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with authorities working to apprehend all involved parties.

