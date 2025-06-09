Left Menu

Influencer's Espionage Allegations Unravel National Security Risks

Social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody has been extended amid espionage charges. Arrested by Hisar Police on suspicion of spying, Malhotra is accused of maintaining contacts with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives. Linked to another alleged spy, her case highlights the growing concerns over national security risks.

Updated: 09-06-2025 13:17 IST
The judicial custody of Jyoti Malhotra, a social media influencer, has been extended by a local court amid allegations of espionage. Her case is now set for a hearing on June 23. This development comes as Malhotra appears through video conferencing in front of Hisar Judicial Magistrate Sunil Kumar.

Arrested by Hisar Police on May 16, Malhotra faces charges under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The authorities suspect she maintained connections with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, although no definitive military-related information has been linked to her activities as yet.

Her ties to Jasbir Singh, another YouTuber, have surfaced; Singh was also recently apprehended on espionage charges. The intricate web of associations underscores the growing concerns over national security as law enforcement delves deeper into the foreign-linked espionage implications.

