Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Killed in Highway Cyclist Crash

In a tragic incident on Monday, two college students lost their lives after a speeding car crashed into their bicycles on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred in the morning as the victims, Aanchal Yadav, 21, and Anshika Yadav, 20, were en route to Shri Mata Prasad Degree College. Despite immediate medical assistance, both students succumbed to their injuries, with one being declared dead at the hospital and the other before reaching further medical aid.

Law enforcement has registered a case and are actively searching for the driver involved in this fatal hit-and-run incident, raising safety concerns among local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)