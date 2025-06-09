Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Killed in Highway Cyclist Crash

Two college students, Aanchal Yadav and Anshika Yadav, were killed when a speeding car collided with their bicycles on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway. Despite being rushed to hospitals, both succumbed to their injuries. A case has been filed to locate the driver responsible for the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Killed in Highway Cyclist Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, two college students lost their lives after a speeding car crashed into their bicycles on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred in the morning as the victims, Aanchal Yadav, 21, and Anshika Yadav, 20, were en route to Shri Mata Prasad Degree College. Despite immediate medical assistance, both students succumbed to their injuries, with one being declared dead at the hospital and the other before reaching further medical aid.

Law enforcement has registered a case and are actively searching for the driver involved in this fatal hit-and-run incident, raising safety concerns among local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025