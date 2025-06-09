Cattle Transportation Sparks Clash at Attapur

A clash between two groups over cattle transportation erupted at Attapur, resulting in minor injuries to two policemen who intervened, officials reported on Monday.

Trouble started when a group intercepted a truck carrying cattle late on Sunday night. Police acted quickly to control the situation, but not before two officers were hurt by stone-pelting. A similar scene played out in Jalpally, where attackers stopped vehicles carrying animal carcasses and set them ablaze. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, confirmed that officers managed to disperse the gathering, registering cases against the perpetrators and detaining some.

Commissioner Mohanty assured the media that the area remains peaceful under intensified patrols, with additional forces deployed to keep order. Injured individuals received medical attention, and an investigation is underway to bring further charges against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)