Left Menu

Cattle Transportation Sparks Clash at Attapur

Two groups clashed at Attapur over cattle transportation, injuring two policemen. The incident escalated when a truck carrying cattle was stopped. In Jalpally, another group set vehicles on fire. Police took control, arrested some individuals, and promised further legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:58 IST
Cattle Transportation Sparks Clash at Attapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash between two groups over cattle transportation erupted at Attapur, resulting in minor injuries to two policemen who intervened, officials reported on Monday.

Trouble started when a group intercepted a truck carrying cattle late on Sunday night. Police acted quickly to control the situation, but not before two officers were hurt by stone-pelting. A similar scene played out in Jalpally, where attackers stopped vehicles carrying animal carcasses and set them ablaze. The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, confirmed that officers managed to disperse the gathering, registering cases against the perpetrators and detaining some.

Commissioner Mohanty assured the media that the area remains peaceful under intensified patrols, with additional forces deployed to keep order. Injured individuals received medical attention, and an investigation is underway to bring further charges against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025