Russia announced an advancement into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, securing more territory in ongoing eastern hostilities. This strategic move partly aims to establish a buffer zone, according to Kremlin officials.

The Dnipropetrovsk offensive is notable, given it's outside the usual territories Russia claims. Analysts suggest the advancement could sever Ukraine's supply routes to its Donetsk forces.

The conflict, following recent peace talks, has escalated, with significant Russian land and air offensives, countered by Ukraine's audacious attack damaging strategic Russian bombers.

