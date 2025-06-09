Left Menu

High-Stakes Corruption: IAS Officer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

An IAS officer in Odisha was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. The officer, Dhiman Chakma, is accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh in total. Vigilance officials recovered Rs 47 lakh from his residence. He is facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

  • Country:
  • India

An IAS officer in Odisha was arrested on bribery charges, officials confirmed on Monday. Dhiman Chakma, a 2021 batch IAS officer and sub-collector of Dharamgarh, was caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a local businessman.

The arrest followed a sting operation by the Odisha Vigilance Department, who claimed Chakma had demanded a total of Rs 20 lakh. Subsequently, a raid on his residence led to the discovery of Rs 47 lakh in cash.

An official said the officer has been taken to court and is under investigation for violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case has been registered, and a thorough probe is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

