Italy Ends Paragon Spyware Contract Amid Controversy

Italy has terminated its agreement with Israeli spyware maker Paragon, according to a parliamentary document released on Monday. The decision follows allegations that the Italian government used this technology to monitor phones of its critics.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp identified Paragon spyware as a threat, targeting numerous users, including a journalist and Mediterranea migrant sea rescue charity members, vocal critics of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In response to the backlash, Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has been tasked with investigating the matter.

According to a newly released report from COPASIR, Italy's intelligence services initially paused and ultimately ended their contract with Paragon. The report clarified that the spyware was used with prosecutorial consent on a limited basis for legitimate purposes, such as countering illegal immigration, terrorism, and other security threats.