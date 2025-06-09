West Bengal Assembly Pays Tribute Amid Dispute Over 'Operation Sindoor'

The West Bengal Assembly convened on Monday for its monsoon session, focusing initially on tributes to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay led condolences for the deceased, including Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar and two local politicians. Attendees observed a minute of silence.

Legislative business will continue on Tuesday, with plans to condemn the attack and honor armed forces. There's controversy over the inclusion of 'Operation Sindoor' in the official resolution.