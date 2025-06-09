Left Menu

West Bengal Assembly Pays Tribute Amid Dispute Over 'Operation Sindoor'

The West Bengal Assembly's monsoon session began with tributes to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Condolences were also extended for notable figures including actor Manoj Kumar. Full legislative activities will resume with a resolution condemning the attack, though there's debate over mentioning 'Operation Sindoor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:52 IST
West Bengal Assembly Pays Tribute Amid Dispute Over 'Operation Sindoor'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Assembly convened on Monday for its monsoon session, focusing initially on tributes to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay led condolences for the deceased, including Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar and two local politicians. Attendees observed a minute of silence.

Legislative business will continue on Tuesday, with plans to condemn the attack and honor armed forces. There's controversy over the inclusion of 'Operation Sindoor' in the official resolution.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025