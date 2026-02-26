Left Menu

Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

South Africa outclassed the West Indies by nine wickets in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, effectively securing a semifinal berth. The Proteas' impressive performance, driven by strong bowling and dynamic batting, further crushed West Indies' hopes while boosting India's chances in the tournament.

In a decisive display, South Africa crushed the West Indies by nine wickets during their Super 8 face-off in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, extending their unbeaten streak. The Proteas' blend of disciplined bowling and confident batting strategies marked their sixth consecutive victory, upsetting the West Indies' previously unblemished record.

Notably, superb pacer performances set the tone early for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi's strikes considerably dented the West Indies lineup, reducing them to 83 for seven before Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder's lower-order rally elevated the Caribbean team to 176 for eight.

South Africa's chase was clinical. Skipper Aiden Markram's unbeaten 82, along with substantial contributions from Quinton De Kock and Ryan Rickelton, saw the Proteas reaching their target in an efficient 16.1 overs. South Africa's commanding win reinforces India's hopes as tournament hosts.

