TDB Backs Indigenous Trencher Tech to Boost India's Infra and Machinery Growth

In a strategic initiative to bolster India's domestic machinery manufacturing sector, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has extended critical financial assistance to M/s Autocracy Machinery Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad-based startup, for their ambitious project titled “Commercialization of the State-of-the-Art Trencher Technology.” This move is expected to significantly reshape India’s trenching capabilities and reduce dependence on imported infrastructure equipment.

Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Indigenous Innovation

Trenching equipment plays an essential role in the development of underground infrastructure such as optical fiber cable networks, irrigation pipelines, gas lines, renewable energy systems, and even defence installations. Traditionally, Indian contractors have relied on imported trenching machines, many of which are not optimized for India’s diverse and challenging terrains.

Autocracy Machinery’s indigenously developed machines—RUDRA 100XT, RUDRA 100, GAJA 200XT, DHRUVA 100, and VAH 150—represent a technological leap tailored for Indian conditions. These high-precision, tractor-mounted trenchers offer low-soil-disruption performance and are suitable for urban, semi-urban, rural, and remote landscapes, thus expanding their utility across multiple sectors.

The company is now poised to scale up production through a dedicated manufacturing facility, creating a reliable domestic pipeline for advanced trenching solutions.

Startup with a Vision: Women-Led Manufacturing Powerhouse

Founded by Ms. Santhoshi Sushma Budhiraju, a first-generation woman entrepreneur, alongside Mr. Laxman V., Autocracy Machinery is emerging as a national leader in customizable, terrain-adaptive machinery. With an in-house R&D team and a sharp focus on innovation, the company is not only serving local needs but also gearing up to enter global markets with export-ready models that conform to international standards.

Their approach combines engineering precision with grassroots usability, providing solutions that support small contractors, large infrastructure firms, and government-backed digital and rural connectivity initiatives.

Key Benefits of the TDB-Supported Initiative

The trenching technology project, enabled by TDB’s support, promises a range of transformative benefits:

Reduced Import Dependency: Full indigenization of critical trenching machinery that traditionally relied on expensive imports.

Export Potential: Machines designed to global benchmarks, enabling expansion into Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin American markets.

Employment & Skilling: Creation of jobs, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, via equipment operation, servicing, and supply chains.

MSME Empowerment: Development of localized component ecosystems, boosting ancillary industries and entrepreneurship.

Support for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Enhancing self-reliance in infrastructure technology with scalable, efficient solutions.

Sustainable Development: Eco-conscious machinery with low energy consumption and reduced environmental footprint during projects.

Voices from the Initiative

Speaking at the announcement, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, stated:

“TDB’s support to Autocracy Machinery exemplifies our commitment to enabling startups that create real impact on the ground. Their innovation directly supports India’s vision of digital and physical connectivity, self-reliance in manufacturing, and smart infrastructure building for tomorrow.”

Echoing this sentiment, founders Ms. Santhoshi Sushma Budhiraju and Mr. Laxman V. expressed their gratitude:

“We are grateful to TDB for believing in our vision to create globally competitive trenchers from India. With this support, we aim to empower contractors, farmers, and infrastructure providers with efficient, sustainable, and made-in-India solutions. We’re not just building machines—we’re laying the foundation for future-ready infrastructure.”

Strengthening the Digital and Physical Backbone

India is rapidly scaling up both its digital infrastructure (such as BharatNet and 5G rollouts) and physical networks (irrigation, roads, utilities). Efficient trenching is a cornerstone of this development. Autocracy’s solutions will play a crucial role in supporting:

Smart City Projects

PM Gati Shakti Mission

Jal Jeevan Mission

Renewable energy park setups

Border and defence infrastructure

The Road Ahead: Machinery that Powers Transformation

The collaboration between Autocracy Machinery and TDB exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in unlocking technological self-reliance. The move not only accelerates India’s march toward Atmanirbhar Bharat but also opens doors for India to become a global manufacturing hub for specialty construction and agricultural equipment.

By blending engineering innovation with national priorities, this initiative reinforces the idea that indigenous technology can be a force multiplier for both economic growth and infrastructural resilience.