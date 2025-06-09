Left Menu

Colombian Senator's Fate Hangs in Balance After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, from the Democratic Center party, is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a campaign event in Bogota. Despite being a potential presidential contender, Uribe's prognosis is guarded, according to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital treating him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:26 IST
Colombian Senator's Fate Hangs in Balance After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a key figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, finds himself in critical condition following a violent attack in Bogota.

Uribe, who was campaigning in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood, was shot in the head on Saturday. The 39-year-old's prospects as a potential presidential contender are now uncertain.

The Santa Fe Foundation hospital has released a statement indicating that his condition remains extremely serious, making the prognosis guarded for this prominent political figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025