Colombian Senator's Fate Hangs in Balance After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a key figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, finds himself in critical condition following a violent attack in Bogota.

Uribe, who was campaigning in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood, was shot in the head on Saturday. The 39-year-old's prospects as a potential presidential contender are now uncertain.

The Santa Fe Foundation hospital has released a statement indicating that his condition remains extremely serious, making the prognosis guarded for this prominent political figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)