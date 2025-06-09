Colombian Senator's Fate Hangs in Balance After Shooting
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, from the Democratic Center party, is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a campaign event in Bogota. Despite being a potential presidential contender, Uribe's prognosis is guarded, according to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital treating him.
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a key figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, finds himself in critical condition following a violent attack in Bogota.
Uribe, who was campaigning in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood, was shot in the head on Saturday. The 39-year-old's prospects as a potential presidential contender are now uncertain.
The Santa Fe Foundation hospital has released a statement indicating that his condition remains extremely serious, making the prognosis guarded for this prominent political figure.
