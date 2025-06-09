Tragedy Strikes: Eid ul-Adha Holidays Marred by Deadly Incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a devastating series of events during the Eid ul-Adha holidays, at least 53 individuals lost their lives and 50 more were injured across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities reported on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 emergent responders attended to 1,999 emergencies, treating 1,897 individuals across the province, as confirmed by Shah Fahad, the Director General of the provincial emergency service. Key incidents included 13 deaths in Peshawar, 14 in Mardan, and several more fatalities distributed across other districts.

Peshawar alone witnessed a staggering 418 emergency responses, encompassing 43 road accidents and numerous medical and fire emergencies. Over 1,400 medical emergencies received immediate aid, with 431 patients subsequently transferred to hospitals, underscoring the dire situation during the festive period.

(With inputs from agencies.)