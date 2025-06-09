Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Iran Claims to Capture Israeli Nuclear Secrets

The International Atomic Energy Agency acknowledged Iran's claim of seizing information about Israel's Soreq Nuclear Research Centre, amidst heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program. While Israel hasn't commented, Iran alleges obtaining thousands of documents, possibly responding to past Israeli intelligence operations. Western nations might seek to pressure Iran through the UN.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has acknowledged reports that Iran may have seized information related to Israel's Soreq Nuclear Research Centre. This revelation comes amid escalating tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions, which are nearing weapons-grade capabilities.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addressed the issue during a news conference in Vienna, though Israel's prime minister's office has yet to comment. According to Iranian state television, the country's intelligence has acquired a significant cache of documents, potentially in retaliation for a previous Israeli intelligence operation.

This development coincides with Western nations preparing to address the IAEA's Board of Governors, possibly declaring Iran in noncompliance with the UN's nuclear watchdog. Such a move could lead to the restoration of UN sanctions on Iran, with a limited window to act before the authority to reimpose them expires.

