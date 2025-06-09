Left Menu

11 Years of Transformation: Minority Affairs Ministry Celebrates Milestones

Celebrating 11 years under Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Minority Affairs emphasized the achievements like the notification of the Waqf Amendment Act and launched the UMEED Central Portal. The Ministry is focused on transparency, inclusivity, and effective service delivery, working towards ViksitBharat@2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Minority Affairs marked 11 years of the Modi government, spotlighting the notification of the pivotal Waqf Amendment Act among its successes.

A Ministry statement underscored its dedication to transparency and inclusivity, with all schemes now managed through portals ensuring accessibility for beneficiaries. The Ministry remains committed to effective service delivery and accountability.

The Ministry unveiled the UMEED Central Portal on June 6, 2025, to streamline welfare schemes. This digital platform aims to empower minority communities further. Officials reiterated the Ministry's resolve to work towards ViksitBharat@2047, pledging ongoing dedication to inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

