11 Years of Transformation: Minority Affairs Ministry Celebrates Milestones
Celebrating 11 years under Modi's leadership, the Ministry of Minority Affairs emphasized the achievements like the notification of the Waqf Amendment Act and launched the UMEED Central Portal. The Ministry is focused on transparency, inclusivity, and effective service delivery, working towards ViksitBharat@2047.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Minority Affairs marked 11 years of the Modi government, spotlighting the notification of the pivotal Waqf Amendment Act among its successes.
A Ministry statement underscored its dedication to transparency and inclusivity, with all schemes now managed through portals ensuring accessibility for beneficiaries. The Ministry remains committed to effective service delivery and accountability.
The Ministry unveiled the UMEED Central Portal on June 6, 2025, to streamline welfare schemes. This digital platform aims to empower minority communities further. Officials reiterated the Ministry's resolve to work towards ViksitBharat@2047, pledging ongoing dedication to inclusive development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fintech Innovations Driving Financial Inclusivity for MSMEs, Says Finance Minister
Clash Over Inclusivity: Pradhan vs. Rahul Gandhi's Claims
DARPG Invites States to Boost Service Delivery via SCI Reform Scheme
India Charts Inclusive Future in STEMM with Launch of Inclusivity-SARF Pilot
AI Revolution in Education: Bridging Innovation and Inclusivity