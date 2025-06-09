11 Years of Transformation: Minority Affairs Ministry Celebrates Milestones

The Ministry of Minority Affairs marked 11 years of the Modi government, spotlighting the notification of the pivotal Waqf Amendment Act among its successes.

A Ministry statement underscored its dedication to transparency and inclusivity, with all schemes now managed through portals ensuring accessibility for beneficiaries. The Ministry remains committed to effective service delivery and accountability.

The Ministry unveiled the UMEED Central Portal on June 6, 2025, to streamline welfare schemes. This digital platform aims to empower minority communities further. Officials reiterated the Ministry's resolve to work towards ViksitBharat@2047, pledging ongoing dedication to inclusive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)