Punjab's Resolute War on Drugs: A People's Movement Gaining Traction

Punjab's ambitious anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's leadership, has evolved into a robust people's movement. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed on Monday that citizen cooperation is pivotal in identifying and prosecuting drug traffickers across the state.

Since its inception on March 1st, the initiative has led to 9,580 legal cases and the arrest of 16,348 drug smugglers and peddlers. Authorities have demolished the properties of 118 individuals involved in narcotics trade, recovering substantial illicit substances including heroin and opium.

A cabinet sub-committee has been established to bolster addiction treatment facilities, increasing resources like hospital beds and appointing new psychologists temporarily. Private centers may be engaged if government capacities are surpassed. This drive reflects Punjab's commitment to eradicating drug influence, fostering a healthier state.

