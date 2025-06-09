Sheinbaum Condemns Violence Amid LA Immigration Protests

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced her opposition to the violence that has erupted during the massive protests in Los Angeles against recent immigration raids. Speaking at her morning press conference, she urged U.S. authorities to uphold the rule of law concerning migration processes.

Protests have expanded across Los Angeles streets following President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement. Demonstrators, many holding Mexican flags and signs critical of U.S. immigration authorities, assembled throughout the city, highlighting growing tensions over these policies.

Further addressing the situation, Mexico's Foreign Minister, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, confirmed that 42 Mexicans are currently detained in Los Angeles, with four being deported. He emphasized the government's commitment to monitoring detained nationals and supporting their rights.