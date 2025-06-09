Left Menu

Odisha Enhances Compensation for Wildlife Damage

The Odisha government has increased compensation for loss of life due to wild animal attacks from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Additional provisions include financial aid for property damage, such as houses. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved these measures to aid affected communities near forests.

The Odisha government has taken a significant step by enhancing compensation for fatalities caused by wild animal attacks, raising the amount from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This decision was made public in an official statement released on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sanctioned the proposal, acknowledging the considerable loss of life and property in forest-adjacent areas. To provide further assistance, the government is addressing property damage caused by such attacks.

The government plans to offer dwelling units under the Antyaodoya Griha Yojana for those whose homes are damaged or equivalent financial aid. Additionally, Rs 3,000 will be given for damage to smaller structures like kitchens, grain storage, or goat sheds, while up to Rs 25,000 will be allotted for significant structural damage like compound walls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

