Delhi Police Crack Inter-State Drug Network with Arrests

An investigation by the Delhi Police into a 2024 cannabis seizure case has led to the arrest of three major narcotic dealers involved in an inter-state drug trafficking network.

The suspects Praduman Ray, Dhananjay Kumar, and Santosh Kumar were apprehended in Visakhapatnam following a series of coordinated raids.

The network, with roots traced back to high-quality cannabis recovered in Delhi, involved smuggling contraband from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and distributing it in the capital through courier services.

(With inputs from agencies.)