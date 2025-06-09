Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Inter-State Drug Network with Arrests

The Delhi Police uncovered a significant inter-state drug trafficking network, arresting three major narcotic dealers linked to a 2024 cannabis seizure. The accused, caught in Visakhapatnam, have a history of sourcing contraband from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and distributing it in Delhi.

An investigation by the Delhi Police into a 2024 cannabis seizure case has led to the arrest of three major narcotic dealers involved in an inter-state drug trafficking network.

The suspects Praduman Ray, Dhananjay Kumar, and Santosh Kumar were apprehended in Visakhapatnam following a series of coordinated raids.

The network, with roots traced back to high-quality cannabis recovered in Delhi, involved smuggling contraband from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and distributing it in the capital through courier services.

