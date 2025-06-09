Chief Minister Empowers Kinnaur: Land, Tourism, and Development Initiatives

In a move to address long-standing land rights issues, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu awarded land ownership certificates to 25 residents of Kalpa block, Kinnaur district. These certificates, distributed under the Forest Rights Act of 2006, had been pending for a significant period.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of Shipki-la to tourists, marking the first time in 75 years that the mountain pass can be easily accessed by carrying an AADHAR card and token. This initiative is anticipated to stimulate the local economy by attracting tourists, thereby creating job opportunities in border areas.

Sukhu also inaugurated developmental projects such as the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and announced significant financial support for women and educational institutions. Additionally, he addressed political tensions related to the Vimal Negi case, assuring that justice will be pursued.

