FBI Shifts Priorities: New Focus on Violent Crime and Immigration

The FBI has announced a strategic shift in its operational priorities, emphasizing a crackdown on violent crime and illegal immigration, in line with former President Donald Trump's policies. This marks a notable pivot from its established focus on complex national security threats.

The renewed focus includes initiatives to enhance immigration enforcement, with over 10,000 arrests reported. This move has stirred concerns among former officials about diverting attention from key national security tasks, including terrorism, espionage, and political corruption.

Despite restructuring its priorities, the FBI maintains its counterterrorism mandate. Current intelligence threats include the complex espionage activities from China, which remain a persistent concern for the bureau, even amid the realignment of resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)