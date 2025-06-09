Indian Man's Airport Ordeal: Consulate Steps In

The Consulate General of India is actively liaising with local authorities following the emergence of a video depicting a young Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly deported.

Reports from social media indicate that the Indian national encountered issues at Newark Liberty International Airport, prompting the Consulate to intervene and ensure his welfare.

A video shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain reveals the man being restrained by police, raising concerns about his status and prompting calls for action from the Consulate and government officials.