Indian Man's Airport Ordeal: Consulate Steps In
A video showing an Indian man being handcuffed at Newark Liberty International Airport has prompted the Indian Consulate to engage with local authorities. The incident, highlighted by social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, drew attention to the man's deportation and the Consulate's commitment to Indian nationals' welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:16 IST
The Consulate General of India is actively liaising with local authorities following the emergence of a video depicting a young Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly deported.
Reports from social media indicate that the Indian national encountered issues at Newark Liberty International Airport, prompting the Consulate to intervene and ensure his welfare.
A video shared by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain reveals the man being restrained by police, raising concerns about his status and prompting calls for action from the Consulate and government officials.
