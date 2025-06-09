Heartfelt Homecomings: POW Swap between Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine successfully exchanged prisoners of war under 25 in an emotional homecoming, marking a significant humanitarian effort amid persistent conflict. This exchange is part of a broader agreement to swap at least 1,200 POWs each, followed by direct talks in Istanbul on June 2.

Despite continuing hostilities, with Russia claiming territorial gains and Ukraine reporting major drone attacks, this exchange represents a moment of cooperation between the nations. Released on Monday, some Ukrainian POWs had been held captive since the war's onset, underscoring the emotional weight of their return.

The repatriation process, anticipated to occur in several stages, also promises to include those gravely ill or injured, aiming to reunite as many families as possible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope for continued successful implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached.

