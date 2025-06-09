Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Woman and Grandson

A woman and her four-year-old grandson were killed in a tragic accident when a pickup van overturned and landed on their motorcycle near Pakdi village. Another person was injured and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a woman and her four-year-old grandson in the Baburi area. They were struck when a pickup van overturned onto their motorcycle near Pakdi village, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 2 pm as Dadhibal Maurya was transporting his daughter Sangeeta, 48, and her grandson to Mirzapur's Jamalpur. A law enforcement officer revealed that the van from the opposite direction lost control and collided with their motorcycle.

Station House Officer Surya Prakash Mishra reported that the woman and the child died instantly, while the driver was injured and rushed to Chakia Community Health Centre. An investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination

