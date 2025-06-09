Social Media Controversy: Kolkata Police Nabs Fugitive Wazahat Khan

In a significant development, Kolkata Police have apprehended Wazahat Khan, who had filed a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, accusing her of communal remarks. Khan was discovered in hiding within the Amherst Street area and was subsequently arrested, according to a senior officer's account.

Khan faced several charges, including promoting enmity based on religion and race. An FIR against him was lodged at Golf Green Police Station. This comes in the aftermath of Panoli's earlier arrest for her video allegedly criticizing Bollywood celebrities, leading to widespread discord. She later offered an apology and was granted interim bail.

The arrest of Khan follows joint efforts by Kolkata Police and the Detective Department. Allegations against him include derogatory statements targeting religious communities. Amid these events, Khan reportedly received threats, his family under pressure from those angered by Panoli's arrest.

