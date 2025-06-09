Left Menu

Social Media Controversy: Kolkata Police Nabs Fugitive Wazahat Khan

Wazahat Khan, the complainant against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, has been arrested by Kolkata Police for hate speech and inciting enmity. Khan had lodged a complaint against Panoli, who was earlier arrested but granted bail for allegedly making communal remarks. Multiple complaints were also filed against Khan for inflammatory language.

In a significant development, Kolkata Police have apprehended Wazahat Khan, who had filed a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, accusing her of communal remarks. Khan was discovered in hiding within the Amherst Street area and was subsequently arrested, according to a senior officer's account.

Khan faced several charges, including promoting enmity based on religion and race. An FIR against him was lodged at Golf Green Police Station. This comes in the aftermath of Panoli's earlier arrest for her video allegedly criticizing Bollywood celebrities, leading to widespread discord. She later offered an apology and was granted interim bail.

The arrest of Khan follows joint efforts by Kolkata Police and the Detective Department. Allegations against him include derogatory statements targeting religious communities. Amid these events, Khan reportedly received threats, his family under pressure from those angered by Panoli's arrest.

