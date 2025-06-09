Grim Crime Spree: Two Murders in One Hour in Nagpur

In a shocking turn of events, Nagpur witnessed two murders within the span of an hour late Sunday night, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The police detailed that the gruesome incidents unfolded at Lakdapul Chowk and Central Avenue, Agrasen Chowk.

At Lakdapul Chowk, a heated argument over an unpaid loan of Rs 8,000 escalated, resulting in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Rahul Pandey by Rohit Chandekar. Police have arrested Chandekar and his brother Vicky, while a co-accused, Niraj, remains at large.

Meanwhile, at Central Avenue, Anurag Borkar was apprehended for allegedly bludgeoning Anna alias Shailesh to death with a stone, motivated by jealousy over an affair involving the victim and Borkar's wife, authorities confirmed. The swift police action has led to critical arrests, but the community remains in shock.