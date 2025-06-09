Life Sentences in Jharkhand Witchcraft Murder Case

In a significant legal development, a court in Jharkhand's Palamu district has handed down life sentences to three individuals for the brutal 2017 murder of a couple accused of witchcraft.

The ruling by District and Sessions Judge-II Pratik Chaturvedi sentenced Ramjanam Mehta, Rajkumar Mehta, and Dinesh Mehta to life imprisonment for the gruesome axe murder of Ram Sunder Mehta and his wife, Manorama Devi. Each convict was also fined Rs 50,000.

The case came to light through the testimony of the couple's daughter, Babita Devi, who alerted police about the attack. Despite attempted intervention by Babita's brothers, Dhirendra and Dharmendra Mehta, the couple could not be saved.

