Empowering Overseas Voters: India's Tech-Savvy Electoral Innovations

In an effort to enhance global electoral participation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized India's technologically-driven advancements at an international conference in Stockholm. These initiatives aim to increase voter turnout, particularly among overseas citizens.

Kumar underscored the Election Commission's commitment to inclusivity by implementing systems such as the Online Voter Registration and Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot Management (ETPBMS). These platforms are designed to simplify the voting process for non-resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India.

The conference, attended by representatives from about 50 countries, served as a platform to discuss critical election issues. Topics included disinformation, digital disruption, and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in ensuring electoral integrity.

