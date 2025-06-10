Left Menu

Empowering Overseas Voters: India's Tech-Savvy Electoral Innovations

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar highlights India's tech-driven initiatives to boost electoral participation among overseas citizens, including non-resident Indians. At an international conference in Stockholm, Kumar emphasized inclusive voter engagement and outlined systems like Online Voter Registration and Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballots to facilitate overseas voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:14 IST
Empowering Overseas Voters: India's Tech-Savvy Electoral Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to enhance global electoral participation, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized India's technologically-driven advancements at an international conference in Stockholm. These initiatives aim to increase voter turnout, particularly among overseas citizens.

Kumar underscored the Election Commission's commitment to inclusivity by implementing systems such as the Online Voter Registration and Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot Management (ETPBMS). These platforms are designed to simplify the voting process for non-resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India.

The conference, attended by representatives from about 50 countries, served as a platform to discuss critical election issues. Topics included disinformation, digital disruption, and the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in ensuring electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025