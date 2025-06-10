North Korea's Destroyer Dilemma: Failure at Sea

A North Korean destroyer has made headlines for capsizing during a failed launch. Now, it's undergoing repairs at Rajin Dockyard, according to satellite images analyzed by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

State media announced an examination of the hull to kickstart restorations at the site, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un labeling the incident a 'criminal act'. Kim has detained several officials and demanded rapid repairs before an upcoming party meeting this month.

Located near the Russian border, Rajin has been a principal shipbuilder for North Korea, producing large warships for decades. Once the critical fixes are done, the vessel will proceed to the fitting out dock for weapons installation, as part of the country's naval enhancement efforts.