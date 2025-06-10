Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Operation White Veil Uncovers Rs 55.52 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Manipur

A collaborative effort by DRI, Customs, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police has led to the successful seizure of Rs 55.52 crore worth of drugs and cash in Churachandpur district, under 'Operation White Veil.' The operation led to the recovery of heroin, opium, and significant arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:14 IST
Massive Drug Bust: Operation White Veil Uncovers Rs 55.52 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug seizure operation named 'Operation White Veil' has been executed in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, resulting in the confiscation of drugs and cash valued at Rs 55.52 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in collaboration with Customs, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, conducted the operation along the Indo-Myanmar border between June 5-7. The operation intercepted suspects, leading to the recovery of heroin, opium, and large sums of cash.

Authorities found 7,755.75 grams of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium valued at Rs 87.57 lakh. The preliminary investigation suggests these narcotics were smuggled from Myanmar into India. Five individuals have been arrested under the relevant narcotic laws.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025