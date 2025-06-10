Massive Drug Bust: Operation White Veil Uncovers Rs 55.52 Crore Worth of Narcotics in Manipur

A significant drug seizure operation named 'Operation White Veil' has been executed in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, resulting in the confiscation of drugs and cash valued at Rs 55.52 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in collaboration with Customs, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, conducted the operation along the Indo-Myanmar border between June 5-7. The operation intercepted suspects, leading to the recovery of heroin, opium, and large sums of cash.

Authorities found 7,755.75 grams of heroin worth Rs 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium valued at Rs 87.57 lakh. The preliminary investigation suggests these narcotics were smuggled from Myanmar into India. Five individuals have been arrested under the relevant narcotic laws.