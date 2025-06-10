Mysterious Disappearance: Father and Toddler Missing in Pipraich
In Pipraich, a three-year-old girl named Nitya and her father, Jogendra, have both gone missing, raising suspicions. Jogendra disappeared a day after his daughter, leading to a complex police investigation. Despite extensive searches, no leads have emerged, with police exploring various possibilities.
- Country:
- India
The sudden disappearance of a three-year-old girl, Nitya, and her father, Jogendra, from the Pipraich area has left the community in shock. The girl was reported missing on Saturday evening from her maternal grandparents' home in Ambedkar Nagar, Pipraich.
Jogendra, who was noted for his suspicious behavior, vanished the following day, complicating the search efforts. His unexpected absence has intensified police activities, as they now pursue a dual missing case with all investigative avenues open.
Six dedicated police teams are scouring possible locations, yet both local villagers and Jogendra's family remain unaware of his whereabouts. Authorities remain hopeful that new developments will soon emerge to resolve this alarming situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missing
- disappearance
- father
- daughter
- police
- investigation
- Pipraich
- Nitya
- Jogendra
- search
ALSO READ
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle