Mysterious Disappearance: Father and Toddler Missing in Pipraich

The sudden disappearance of a three-year-old girl, Nitya, and her father, Jogendra, from the Pipraich area has left the community in shock. The girl was reported missing on Saturday evening from her maternal grandparents' home in Ambedkar Nagar, Pipraich.

Jogendra, who was noted for his suspicious behavior, vanished the following day, complicating the search efforts. His unexpected absence has intensified police activities, as they now pursue a dual missing case with all investigative avenues open.

Six dedicated police teams are scouring possible locations, yet both local villagers and Jogendra's family remain unaware of his whereabouts. Authorities remain hopeful that new developments will soon emerge to resolve this alarming situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)