Greta Thunberg's Deportation: Yacht Activism in Turbulent Waters

Israeli authorities have detained Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian supporters at Tel Aviv airport, with deportation procedures underway. The activists attempted to break the naval blockade of Gaza by sea, a venture intercepted by the Israeli navy as their vessel approached the coast.

The British-flagged yacht carrying the group was redirected to Ashdod port, and its occupants were subsequently moved to Ben Gurion airport. Israel's foreign ministry emphasized that those who do not comply with deportation orders will face legal proceedings. Meanwhile, consular officials have engaged with the detainees, who were transporting minimal humanitarian supplies.

Israel labeled the activists' voyage a 'pro-Hamas stunt' and dismissed accusations made by Thunberg, including reports of being kidnapped on international waters. Tensions continue amid the blockade, a measure Israel claims is necessary to prevent arms reaching Hamas, following a recent deadly escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)