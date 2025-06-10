Left Menu

Kerala Forest Minister Rebuts Allegations Over Wild Boar Incident

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran dismissed claims by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav regarding the state's powers to mitigate wild animal threats as 'half-truths.' Saseendran denied negligence in a teen's death caused by a live wire trap for wild boars. He criticized the SOP for its impractical requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:41 IST
Kerala Forest Minister Rebuts Allegations Over Wild Boar Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events, Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has strongly refuted claims made by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav about the state's authority to handle wild animal threats. Saseendran labeled the accusations as 'half-truths' and 'baseless.'

Addressing the tragic incident involving a teenager's death from a live wire trap set for wild boars, Saseendran denied any allegations of negligence on the state government's part. He emphasized the necessity of adhering to a standard operating procedure (SOP), which includes forming a local area committee and involving the National Tiger Conservation Authority before any animal control actions are taken.

Saseendran further criticized the central government's 'double standards' for complicating matters for residents of Kerala's hilly regions. Meanwhile, the Union Minister contends that guidelines already allow local authorities to act against threats posed by wild boars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025