Kerala Forest Minister Rebuts Allegations Over Wild Boar Incident

In a recent turn of events, Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has strongly refuted claims made by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav about the state's authority to handle wild animal threats. Saseendran labeled the accusations as 'half-truths' and 'baseless.'

Addressing the tragic incident involving a teenager's death from a live wire trap set for wild boars, Saseendran denied any allegations of negligence on the state government's part. He emphasized the necessity of adhering to a standard operating procedure (SOP), which includes forming a local area committee and involving the National Tiger Conservation Authority before any animal control actions are taken.

Saseendran further criticized the central government's 'double standards' for complicating matters for residents of Kerala's hilly regions. Meanwhile, the Union Minister contends that guidelines already allow local authorities to act against threats posed by wild boars.

